Buy, Sell Or Hold TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) At $0.72?

In last trading session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at $0.02 or 2.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.73M. That closing price of RNAZ’s stock is at a discount of -59833.33% from its 52-week high price of $431.52 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 590.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.19%, in the last five days RNAZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 3.23% to its value on the day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -89.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.73% in past 5-day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) showed a performance of 4.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.