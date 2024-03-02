Buy, Sell Or Hold Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) At $41.24?

In last trading session, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -5.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.24 trading at $0.67 or 1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of GPCR’s stock is at a discount of -81.91% from its 52-week high price of $75.02 and is indicating a premium of 48.79% from its 52-week low price of $21.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 862.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.65%, in the last five days GPCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $41.24 price level, adding 8.25% to its value on the day. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 1.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.80% in past 5-day. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) showed a performance of -5.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 million shares which calculate 5.97 days to cover the short interests.