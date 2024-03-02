Buy, Sell Or Hold Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) At $1.14?

In last trading session, Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at $0.04 or 3.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.73M. That closing price of SISI’s stock is at a discount of -680.7% from its 52-week high price of $8.90 and is indicating a premium of 28.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 409.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.64%, in the last five days SISI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 15.56% to its value on the day. Shineco Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.39% in past 5-day. Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) showed a performance of -28.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20390.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.