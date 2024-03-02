Buy, Sell Or Hold Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) At $0.25?

In last trading session, Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.0 or -0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.21M. That closing price of SLNA’s stock is at a discount of -896.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 44.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 840.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days SLNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 24.01% to its value on the day. Selina Hospitality PLC.’s shares saw a change of 39.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.14% in past 5-day. Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) showed a performance of -17.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.