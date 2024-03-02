Buy, Sell Or Hold Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) At $1.32?

In last trading session, Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at -$0.16 or -10.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.29M. That closing price of FENG’s stock is at a discount of -213.64% from its 52-week high price of $4.14 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44780.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.80%, in the last five days FENG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 18.52% to its value on the day. Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -2.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.15% in past 5-day. Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) showed a performance of -8.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 417.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.