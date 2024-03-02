Buy, Sell Or Hold Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) At $1.32?

In last trading session, Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at -$0.16 or -10.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.29M. That closing price of FENG’s stock is at a discount of -213.64% from its 52-week high price of $4.14 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44780.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.80%, in the last five days FENG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 18.52% to its value on the day. Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -2.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.15% in past 5-day. Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) showed a performance of -8.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 417.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.
Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -23.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.52 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2020.
FENG Dividends
Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.80% institutions for Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at FENG for having 0.55 million shares of worth $1.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 77019.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.