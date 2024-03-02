Buy, Sell Or Hold Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) At $5.39?

In last trading session, Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.39 trading at $0.1 or 1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.96M. That closing price of MURA’s stock is at a discount of -215.4% from its 52-week high price of $17.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.07% from its 52-week low price of $3.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 493.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.89%, in the last five days MURA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $5.39 price level, adding 2.36% to its value on the day. Mural Oncology plc’s shares saw a change of -8.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.95% in past 5-day. Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) showed a performance of 22.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 million shares which calculate 4.2 days to cover the short interests.