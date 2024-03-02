Buy, Sell Or Hold Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) At $7.02?

In last trading session, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.02 trading at -$0.1 or -1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.98M. That closing price of MULN’s stock is at a discount of -76406.41% from its 52-week high price of $5370.75 and is indicating a premium of 9.4% from its 52-week low price of $6.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.40%, in the last five days MULN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $7.02 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Mullen Automotive Inc’s shares saw a change of -50.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.50% in past 5-day. Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.25 million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.