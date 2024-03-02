Buy, Sell Or Hold Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) At $7.02?

In last trading session, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.02 trading at -$0.1 or -1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.98M. That closing price of MULN’s stock is at a discount of -76406.41% from its 52-week high price of $5370.75 and is indicating a premium of 9.4% from its 52-week low price of $6.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.40%, in the last five days MULN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $7.02 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Mullen Automotive Inc’s shares saw a change of -50.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.50% in past 5-day. Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.25 million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.
Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 146.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 100.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $14.8 million and $19.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 152.00% while estimating it to be 91.10% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.05% during past 5 years.
MULN Dividends
Mullen Automotive Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.