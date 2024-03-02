Buy, Sell Or Hold Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) At $0.38?

In last trading session, Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.02 or 5.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.35M. That closing price of MVLA’s stock is at a discount of -715.79% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 39.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 369.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.12%, in the last five days MVLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. Movella Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.61% in past 5-day. Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) showed a performance of 7.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.