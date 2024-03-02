Buy, Sell Or Hold Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) At $0.38?

In last trading session, Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.02 or 5.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.35M. That closing price of MVLA’s stock is at a discount of -715.79% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 39.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 369.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.12%, in the last five days MVLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. Movella Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.61% in past 5-day. Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) showed a performance of 7.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.
Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Movella Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.59% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.62 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.
MVLA Dividends
Movella Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 18.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.86% institutions for Movella Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management, LP is the top institutional holder at MVLA for having 8.5 million shares of worth $3.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 16.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, which was holding about 5.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.97 million.
On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.62 million shares of worth $0.62 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.