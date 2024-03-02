Buy, Sell Or Hold Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) At $4.09?

In last trading session, Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.09 trading at -$0.12 or -2.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $478.08M. That closing price of LWLG’s stock is at a discount of -124.45% from its 52-week high price of $9.18 and is indicating a premium of 7.33% from its 52-week low price of $3.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 718.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.85%, in the last five days LWLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $4.09 price level, adding 6.19% to its value on the day. Lightwave Logic Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.85% in past 5-day. Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) showed a performance of -5.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.98 million shares which calculate 33.57 days to cover the short interests.