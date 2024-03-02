Buy, Sell Or Hold Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) At $4.09?

In last trading session, Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.09 trading at -$0.12 or -2.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $478.08M. That closing price of LWLG’s stock is at a discount of -124.45% from its 52-week high price of $9.18 and is indicating a premium of 7.33% from its 52-week low price of $3.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 718.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.85%, in the last five days LWLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $4.09 price level, adding 6.19% to its value on the day. Lightwave Logic Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.85% in past 5-day. Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) showed a performance of -5.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.98 million shares which calculate 33.57 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.70% during past 5 years.
LWLG Dividends
Lightwave Logic Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 5.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.83% institutions for Lightwave Logic Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LWLG for having 8.0 million shares of worth $55.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.42 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.3 million shares of worth $23.0 million or 3.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.61 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.