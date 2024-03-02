Buy, Sell Or Hold Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) At $2.25?

In last trading session, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at $0.02 or 0.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.45M. That closing price of GLT’s stock is at a discount of -104.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.59 and is indicating a premium of 44.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.90%, in the last five days GLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.25 price level, adding 1.75% to its value on the day. Glatfelter Corporation’s shares saw a change of 15.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.94% in past 5-day. Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) showed a performance of 55.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.89 million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.