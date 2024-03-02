Buy, Sell Or Hold Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) At $7.05?

In last trading session, Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.05 trading at $0.01 or 0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $355.39M. That closing price of FNKO’s stock is at a discount of -90.35% from its 52-week high price of $13.42 and is indicating a premium of 25.25% from its 52-week low price of $5.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 406.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days FNKO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $7.05 price level, adding 6.25% to its value on the day. Funko Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.42% in past 5-day. Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) showed a performance of -0.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.89 million shares which calculate 10.64 days to cover the short interests.

Funko Inc (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Funko Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -261.40% while that of industry is 16.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.60% in the current quarter and calculating 53.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -17.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $281.96 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $239.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $333.04 million and $251.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.30% while estimating it to be -4.80% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -268.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.40%.

FNKO Dividends

Funko Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.89% institutions for Funko Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Tcg Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at FNKO for having 12.52 million shares of worth $135.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 25.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., which was holding about 4.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.06 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.17 million shares of worth $14.23 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.