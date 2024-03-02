Buy, Sell Or Hold Diversified Energy Company Plc (NYSE:DEC) At $12.28?

In last trading session, Diversified Energy Company Plc (NYSE:DEC) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.28 trading at -$0.04 or -0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $575.07M. That closing price of DEC’s stock is at a discount of -114.98% from its 52-week high price of $26.40 and is indicating a premium of 13.19% from its 52-week low price of $10.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 119.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Diversified Energy Company Plc (NYSE:DEC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.32%, in the last five days DEC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $12.28 price level, adding 9.77% to its value on the day. Diversified Energy Company Plc’s shares saw a change of -18.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.65% in past 5-day. Diversified Energy Company Plc (NYSE:DEC) showed a performance of 4.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.84 million shares which calculate 5.14 days to cover the short interests.