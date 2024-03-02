Buy, Sell Or Hold Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) At $8.97?

In last trading session, Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.97 trading at -$0.55 or -5.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That closing price of DH’s stock is at a discount of -38.8% from its 52-week high price of $12.45 and is indicating a premium of 38.35% from its 52-week low price of $5.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 629.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.78%, in the last five days DH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $8.97 price level, adding 15.54% to its value on the day. Definitive Healthcare Corp’s shares saw a change of -9.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.07% in past 5-day. Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) showed a performance of 5.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.89 million shares which calculate 7.7 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Definitive Healthcare Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.67% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 12.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $64.82 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $59.2 million and $60.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.50% while estimating it to be 8.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -64.67% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.20%.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.52% institutions for Definitive Healthcare Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Advent International LP is the top institutional holder at DH for having 62.49 million shares of worth $560.57 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 53.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 5.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.52 million.

On the other hand, Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Baron Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.08 million shares of worth $27.6 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $24.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.