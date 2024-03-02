Buy, Sell Or Hold Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) At $1.36?

In last trading session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.09 or 7.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.33M. That closing price of BDRX’s stock is at a discount of -13307.35% from its 52-week high price of $182.34 and is indicating a premium of 11.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 605.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.09%, in the last five days BDRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 6.21% to its value on the day. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -49.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.72% in past 5-day. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) showed a performance of -15.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 99.98% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $240k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $370k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2019.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 70.07% during past 5 years.
BDRX Dividends
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 16.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.32% institutions for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BDRX for having 3325.0 shares of worth $228.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 2554.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $175.0.