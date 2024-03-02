Buy, Sell Or Hold Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) At $1.36?

In last trading session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.09 or 7.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.33M. That closing price of BDRX’s stock is at a discount of -13307.35% from its 52-week high price of $182.34 and is indicating a premium of 11.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 605.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.09%, in the last five days BDRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 6.21% to its value on the day. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -49.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.72% in past 5-day. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) showed a performance of -15.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.