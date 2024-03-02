Buy, Sell Or Hold BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) At $6.36?

In last trading session, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.36 trading at $0.02 or 0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.30B. That closing price of BBAR’s stock is at a discount of -2.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.53 and is indicating a premium of 44.5% from its 52-week low price of $3.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 899.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.32%, in the last five days BBAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $6.36 price level, adding 2.6% to its value on the day. BBVA Argentina ADR’s shares saw a change of 16.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.75% in past 5-day. BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) showed a performance of 5.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.62 million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BBVA Argentina ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.51% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.50% in the current quarter and calculating -10.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $494.33 million and $235.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.92% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.93%.

BBAR Dividends

BBVA Argentina ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.11% institutions for BBVA Argentina ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at BBAR for having 1.1 million shares of worth $6.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.84 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $1.98 million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.