Buy, Sell Or Hold AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) At $0.09?

In last trading session, AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or 1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.89M. That closing price of AWIN’s stock is at a discount of -1588.89% from its 52-week high price of $1.52 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.62%, in the last five days AWIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 13.88% to its value on the day. AERWINS Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.33% in past 5-day. AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) showed a performance of 1.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.27 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.
AWIN Dividends
AERWINS Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 33.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.59% institutions for AERWINS Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at AWIN for having 0.16 million shares of worth $66888.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is First Foundation Advisors, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63000.0.