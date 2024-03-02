Buy, Sell Or Hold AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) At $0.09?

In last trading session, AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or 1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.89M. That closing price of AWIN’s stock is at a discount of -1588.89% from its 52-week high price of $1.52 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.62%, in the last five days AWIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 13.88% to its value on the day. AERWINS Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.33% in past 5-day. AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) showed a performance of 1.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.