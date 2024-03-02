Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.44?

In last trading session, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.44 trading at -$0.48 or -9.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.04M. That closing price of BFRG’s stock is at a discount of -113.96% from its 52-week high price of $9.50 and is indicating a premium of 46.85% from its 52-week low price of $2.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.76%, in the last five days BFRG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $4.44 price level, adding 19.57% to its value on the day. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 36.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.85% in past 5-day. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) showed a performance of -9.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.