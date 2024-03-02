Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.26?

In last trading session, Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.01 or 4.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $47.81M. That closing price of BGXX’s stock is at a discount of -596.15% from its 52-week high price of $1.81 and is indicating a premium of 42.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 701.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.33%, in the last five days BGXX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 7.14% to its value on the day. Bright Green Corp’s shares saw a change of -21.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.16% in past 5-day. Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) showed a performance of 30.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.44 million shares which calculate 3.64 days to cover the short interests.