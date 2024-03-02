Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $7.46?

In last trading session, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.46 trading at -$0.04 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.28M. That closing price of BRDG’s stock is at a discount of -87.8% from its 52-week high price of $14.01 and is indicating a premium of 10.19% from its 52-week low price of $6.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 341.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.53%, in the last five days BRDG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $7.46 price level, adding 2.1% to its value on the day. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.75% in past 5-day. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) showed a performance of -23.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.00% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $99.97 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $111.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.69% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.04%.

BRDG Dividends

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.47% institutions for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC is the top institutional holder at BRDG for having 2.97 million shares of worth $33.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 2.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.38 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.41 million shares of worth $17.65 million or 4.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.39 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.02 million in the company or a holder of 4.17% of company’s stock.