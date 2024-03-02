Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) At $5.73: What To Do?

In last trading session, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.73 trading at $0.12 or 2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.69M. That closing price of BTOG’s stock is at a discount of -98.95% from its 52-week high price of $11.40 and is indicating a premium of 78.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 403.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days BTOG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $5.73 price level, adding 10.33% to its value on the day. Bit Origin Ltd’s shares saw a change of 38.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.43% in past 5-day. Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) showed a performance of -19.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.
BTOG Dividends
Bit Origin Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 9.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.57% institutions for Bit Origin Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company.