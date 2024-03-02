Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) At $5.73: What To Do?

In last trading session, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.73 trading at $0.12 or 2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.69M. That closing price of BTOG’s stock is at a discount of -98.95% from its 52-week high price of $11.40 and is indicating a premium of 78.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 403.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days BTOG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $5.73 price level, adding 10.33% to its value on the day. Bit Origin Ltd’s shares saw a change of 38.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.43% in past 5-day. Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) showed a performance of -19.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.