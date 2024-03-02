BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.85?

In last trading session, BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.85 trading at $0.15 or 5.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $136.23M. That closing price of BCAB’s stock is at a discount of -42.81% from its 52-week high price of $4.07 and is indicating a premium of 56.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 502.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.56%, in the last five days BCAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.85 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. BioAtla Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.92% in past 5-day. BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) showed a performance of 48.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.04 million shares which calculate 10.65 days to cover the short interests.