Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Plunged -2.07% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.36 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.09M. That closing price of BZUN’s stock is at a discount of -194.92% from its 52-week high price of $6.96 and is indicating a premium of 19.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 699.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

In the last five days BZUN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $2.36 price level, adding 5.22% to its value on the day. Baozun Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -13.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.07% in past 5-day. Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) showed a performance of 6.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.75 million shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.

Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $382.22 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $302.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $364.27 million and $262.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.90% while estimating it to be 15.20% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.46%.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.09% institutions for Baozun Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BZUN for having 2.93 million shares of worth $11.7 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, which was holding about 1.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.96 million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.01 million shares of worth $8.03 million or 3.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.91 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.