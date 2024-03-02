Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) Is Currently -177.42% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.01 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.62M. That closing price of ASXC’s stock is at a discount of -177.42% from its 52-week high price of $0.86 and is indicating a premium of 35.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days ASXC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. Asensus Surgical Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.07% in past 5-day. Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) showed a performance of 15.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.05 million shares which calculate 16.52 days to cover the short interests.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Asensus Surgical Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.34% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.46 million and $976k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 115.10% while estimating it to be 53.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.05% during past 5 years.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.66% institutions for Asensus Surgical Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ASXC for having 11.39 million shares of worth $5.75 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.87 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.73 million shares of worth $3.91 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.62 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.