Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.40?

In last trading session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.02 or -4.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52M. That closing price of ASTI’s stock is at a discount of -27375.0% from its 52-week high price of $109.90 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 475.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.76%, in the last five days ASTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 54.44% to its value on the day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -54.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.19% in past 5-day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) showed a performance of -44.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59850.0 shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.