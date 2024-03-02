Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.40?

In last trading session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.02 or -4.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52M. That closing price of ASTI’s stock is at a discount of -27375.0% from its 52-week high price of $109.90 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 475.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.76%, in the last five days ASTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 54.44% to its value on the day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -54.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.19% in past 5-day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) showed a performance of -44.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59850.0 shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 86.24% during past 5 years.
ASTI Dividends
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 10.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.54% institutions for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTI for having 2895.0 shares of worth $71796.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.