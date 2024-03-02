ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) At $8.71: What To Do?

In last trading session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.71 trading at $0.34 or 4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $836.16M. That closing price of SPRY’s stock is at a discount of -10.79% from its 52-week high price of $9.65 and is indicating a premium of 70.72% from its 52-week low price of $2.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 455.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.06%, in the last five days SPRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $8.71 price level, adding 5.22% to its value on the day. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 58.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.31% in past 5-day. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) showed a performance of 40.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.86 million shares which calculate 14.5 days to cover the short interests.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.44% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -98.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.04% during past 5 years.

SPRY Dividends

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.42% institutions for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at SPRY for having 11.08 million shares of worth $96.49 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 11.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 9.46 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.39 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.23 million shares of worth $10.71 million or 1.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.