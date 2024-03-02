Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) At $39.73: What To Do?

In last trading session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.73 trading at $0.97 or 2.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of ARCT’s stock is at a discount of -10.27% from its 52-week high price of $43.81 and is indicating a premium of 64.23% from its 52-week low price of $14.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 400.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.50%, in the last five days ARCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $39.73 price level, adding 9.31% to its value on the day. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.17% in past 5-day. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) showed a performance of 20.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.52 million shares which calculate 12.26 days to cover the short interests.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -640.00% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -122.30% in the current quarter and calculating -156.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.86 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $160.29 million and $79.73 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -76.40% while estimating it to be -61.60% for the next quarter.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.50% institutions for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARCT for having 4.71 million shares of worth $187.19 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 17.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95.28 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.45 million shares of worth $97.38 million or 9.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.2 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $87.33 million in the company or a holder of 8.23% of company’s stock.