Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) At $0.16: What To Do?

In last trading session, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at -$0.01 or -3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.66M. That closing price of APVO’s stock is at a discount of -1300.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.24 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 383.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.53%, in the last five days APVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.48% in past 5-day. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) showed a performance of 0.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19640.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.