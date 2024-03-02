Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Has Risen By 11.16 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.24 trading at $2.42 or 6.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of APGE’s stock is at a discount of -2.2% from its 52-week high price of $38.06 and is indicating a premium of 61.9% from its 52-week low price of $14.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 343.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.95%, in the last five days APGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $37.24 price level, adding 3.02% to its value on the day. Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.67% in past 5-day. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) showed a performance of 11.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.3 million shares which calculate 8.98 days to cover the short interests.