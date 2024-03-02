4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $29.37?

In last trading session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.37 trading at $1.35 or 4.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.45B. That closing price of FDMT’s stock is at a discount of -21.25% from its 52-week high price of $35.61 and is indicating a premium of 67.86% from its 52-week low price of $9.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.82%, in the last five days FDMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $29.37 price level, adding 2.84% to its value on the day. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 44.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.02% in past 5-day. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) showed a performance of 70.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.06 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 75.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.05% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.60% in the current quarter and calculating 9.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -72.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $850k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $820k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $298k and $850k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 185.20% while estimating it to be -3.50% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.35% during past 5 years.
FDMT Dividends
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.