4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $29.37?

In last trading session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.37 trading at $1.35 or 4.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.45B. That closing price of FDMT’s stock is at a discount of -21.25% from its 52-week high price of $35.61 and is indicating a premium of 67.86% from its 52-week low price of $9.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.82%, in the last five days FDMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $29.37 price level, adding 2.84% to its value on the day. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 44.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.02% in past 5-day. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) showed a performance of 70.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.06 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.