XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) At $9.62: What To Do?

In recent trading session, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) saw 6.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.62 trading at $0.19 or 2.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.36B. That most recent trading price of XPEV’s stock is at a discount of -145.53% from its 52-week high price of $23.62 and is indicating a premium of 21.93% from its 52-week low price of $7.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.01%, in the last five days XPEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $9.62 price level, adding 0.93% to its value on the day. XPeng Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -34.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.47% in past 5-day. XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) showed a performance of 15.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51.65 million shares which calculate 3.77 days to cover the short interests.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that XPeng Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.88% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.40% in the current quarter and calculating 24.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.86 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.58 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $733.4 million and $564.72 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 153.70% while estimating it to be 179.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.23% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.53% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.74%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.21% institutions for XPeng Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at XPEV for having 13.16 million shares of worth $176.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 12.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $161.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.97 million shares of worth $93.48 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.94 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $61.51 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.