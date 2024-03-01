With 44.96% Distance From Low, Is Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at $0.13 or 11.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.65M. That closing price of SEEL’s stock is at a discount of -3760.47% from its 52-week high price of $49.80 and is indicating a premium of 44.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 714.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.21%, in the last five days SEEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 3.73% to its value on the day. Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 55.80% in past 5-day. Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) showed a performance of 21.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.30% in the current quarter and calculating 87.80% increase in the next quarter.
And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $300k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.03% during past 5 years.
SEEL Dividends
Seelos Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.99% institutions for Seelos Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Gendell, Jeffrey L. is the top institutional holder at SEEL for having 5.17 million shares of worth $6.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 5.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.97 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.36 million shares of worth $4.01 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.