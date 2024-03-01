With 44.96% Distance From Low, Is Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at $0.13 or 11.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.65M. That closing price of SEEL’s stock is at a discount of -3760.47% from its 52-week high price of $49.80 and is indicating a premium of 44.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 714.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.21%, in the last five days SEEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 3.73% to its value on the day. Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 55.80% in past 5-day. Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) showed a performance of 21.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.