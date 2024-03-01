Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) At $0.20: What To Do?

In last trading session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.03 or 16.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.30M. That closing price of WHLR’s stock is at a discount of -8600.0% from its 52-week high price of $17.40 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.37%, in the last five days WHLR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, subtracting -2.3% to its value on the day. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.34% in past 5-day. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) showed a performance of -17.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56840.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.14% during past 5 years.
WHLR Dividends
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 4.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.05% institutions for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC is the top institutional holder at WHLR for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Krilogy Financial, LLC, which was holding about 63500.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.39 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12815.0 shares of worth $78940.0 or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11652.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $71776.0 in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.