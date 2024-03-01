Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) At $0.20: What To Do?

In last trading session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.03 or 16.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.30M. That closing price of WHLR’s stock is at a discount of -8600.0% from its 52-week high price of $17.40 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.37%, in the last five days WHLR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, subtracting -2.3% to its value on the day. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.34% in past 5-day. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) showed a performance of -17.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56840.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.