Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.01?

In recent trading session, Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) saw 2.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at -$1.21 or -28.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $153.60M. That most recent trading price of VANI’s stock is at a discount of -159.14% from its 52-week high price of $7.80 and is indicating a premium of 75.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -28.67%, in the last five days VANI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $3.01 price level, adding 61.41% to its value on the day. Vivani Medical Inc’s shares saw a change of 195.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 181.31% in past 5-day. Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) showed a performance of 198.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 4.5 days to cover the short interests.