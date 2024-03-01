Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.01?

In recent trading session, Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) saw 2.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at -$1.21 or -28.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $153.60M. That most recent trading price of VANI’s stock is at a discount of -159.14% from its 52-week high price of $7.80 and is indicating a premium of 75.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -28.67%, in the last five days VANI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $3.01 price level, adding 61.41% to its value on the day. Vivani Medical Inc’s shares saw a change of 195.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 181.31% in past 5-day. Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) showed a performance of 198.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 4.5 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
VANI Dividends
Vivani Medical Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 49.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.79% institutions for Vivani Medical Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP is the top institutional holder at VANI for having 1.65 million shares of worth $2.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.5 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $0.31 million or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.