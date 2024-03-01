Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Plunged -1.15% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.57 trading at $0.02 or 0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $289.74M. That closing price of UROY’s stock is at a discount of -46.3% from its 52-week high price of $3.76 and is indicating a premium of 29.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.78%, in the last five days UROY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $2.57 price level, adding 5.86% to its value on the day. Uranium Royalty Corp’s shares saw a change of -4.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.15% in past 5-day. Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) showed a performance of -25.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.34 million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.