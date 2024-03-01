Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) At $1.70: What To Do?

In last trading session, Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw 4.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.45 or 36.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.50M. That closing price of TIVC’s stock is at a discount of -1299.41% from its 52-week high price of $23.79 and is indicating a premium of 41.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23690.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 96.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 36.00%, in the last five days TIVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 24.11% to its value on the day. Tivic Health Systems Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.86% in past 5-day. Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) showed a performance of 36.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7560.0 shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.