Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) At $1.70: What To Do?

In last trading session, Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw 4.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.45 or 36.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.50M. That closing price of TIVC’s stock is at a discount of -1299.41% from its 52-week high price of $23.79 and is indicating a premium of 41.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23690.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 96.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 36.00%, in the last five days TIVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 24.11% to its value on the day. Tivic Health Systems Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.86% in past 5-day. Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) showed a performance of 36.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7560.0 shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.
Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 69.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.33 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
TIVC Dividends
Tivic Health Systems Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.23% institutions for Tivic Health Systems Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.