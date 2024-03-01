Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) At $1.73: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw 3.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.73 trading at $0.0 or 0.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That most recent trading price of TLRY’s stock is at a discount of -96.53% from its 52-week high price of $3.40 and is indicating a premium of 13.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.23%, in the last five days TLRY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.73 price level, adding 6.28% to its value on the day. Tilray Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.48% in past 5-day. Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) showed a performance of -5.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 120.35 million shares which calculate 6.05 days to cover the short interests.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tilray Brands Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.52% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.40% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200.12 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $232.3 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.57% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.61% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.00%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 08 and April 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.08% institutions for Tilray Brands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at TLRY for having 7.6 million shares of worth $19.22 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.96 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.98 million shares of worth $12.45 million or 1.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.