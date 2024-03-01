TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Up 11.08% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.04 trading at $0.82 or 4.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.73B. That most recent trading price of TGTX’s stock is at a discount of -97.73% from its 52-week high price of $35.67 and is indicating a premium of 64.19% from its 52-week low price of $6.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.76%, in the last five days TGTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $18.04 price level, adding 4.5% to its value on the day. TG Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.44% in past 5-day. TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) showed a performance of 11.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.78 million shares which calculate 9.02 days to cover the short interests.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TG Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 70.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -222.22% while that of industry is 20.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 78.60% in the current quarter and calculating 82.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $54.58 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $56.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $7.8 million and $17.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 599.50% while estimating it to be 224.10% for the next quarter.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 29 and May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.43% institutions for TG Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TGTX for having 13.67 million shares of worth $248.54 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $195.77 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.1 million shares of worth $92.64 million or 3.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $77.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.