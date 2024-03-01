Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $15.30?

In last trading session, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.30 trading at $0.37 or 2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.73B. That closing price of TDS’s stock is at a discount of -42.16% from its 52-week high price of $21.75 and is indicating a premium of 57.97% from its 52-week low price of $6.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.48%, in the last five days TDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $15.30 price level, adding 1.8% to its value on the day. Telephone And Data Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.10% in past 5-day. Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) showed a performance of -20.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.57 million shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.26 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.24 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.3 billion and $1.3 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.40% while estimating it to be -4.00% for the next quarter.

TDS Dividends

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.98% institutions for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TDS for having 17.39 million shares of worth $143.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 12.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.22 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Hi Yld Equity Div Achievers ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.24 million shares of worth $155.69 million or 6.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $121.04 million in the company or a holder of 6.28% of company’s stock.