Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) At $134.05: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) saw 5.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $134.05 trading at $5.38 or 4.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $695.23B. That most recent trading price of TSM’s stock is at a discount of -0.84% from its 52-week high price of $135.17 and is indicating a premium of 39.42% from its 52-week low price of $81.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.18%, in the last five days TSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $134.05 price level, subtracting -0.96% to its value on the day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s shares saw a change of 28.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.49% in past 5-day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) showed a performance of 18.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.82 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 41.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.11% while that of industry is 19.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.51 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.65 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.23% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.28% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.30%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.26% institutions for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Sanders Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at TSM for having 44.53 million shares of worth $5.97 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 41.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.54 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22.15 million shares of worth $2.97 billion or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.37 billion in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.