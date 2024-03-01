Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.36?

In recent trading session, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.06 or 4.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $240.51M. That most recent trading price of SLI’s stock is at a discount of -256.62% from its 52-week high price of $4.85 and is indicating a premium of 18.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.23%, in the last five days SLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Standard Lithium Ltd’s shares saw a change of -32.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.92% in past 5-day. Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) showed a performance of 2.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.87 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.