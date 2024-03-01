Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Has Made The 90.31% Recovery, Could Gain Another -4.45% Ahead

In last trading session, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.44 trading at $1.34 or 5.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $989.49M. That closing price of SYRE’s stock is at a discount of -4.45% from its 52-week high price of $28.66 and is indicating a premium of 90.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 290.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.13%, in the last five days SYRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $27.44 price level, adding 4.72% to its value on the day. Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.44% in past 5-day. Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) showed a performance of -0.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 103.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.43% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.70% in the current quarter and calculating 89.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -53.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $220k for the same. Company posted $168k and $198k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.19% during past 5 years.
SYRE Dividends
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 5.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.73% institutions for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.