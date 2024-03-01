Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Has Made The 90.31% Recovery, Could Gain Another -4.45% Ahead

In last trading session, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.44 trading at $1.34 or 5.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $989.49M. That closing price of SYRE’s stock is at a discount of -4.45% from its 52-week high price of $28.66 and is indicating a premium of 90.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 290.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.13%, in the last five days SYRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $27.44 price level, adding 4.72% to its value on the day. Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.44% in past 5-day. Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) showed a performance of -0.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.