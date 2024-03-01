Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Are Down -15.72 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.93 trading at -$0.2 or -9.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.71M. That closing price of ANY’s stock is at a discount of -111.92% from its 52-week high price of $4.09 and is indicating a premium of 70.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.39%, in the last five days ANY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.93 price level, adding 25.77% to its value on the day. Sphere 3D Corp’s shares saw a change of -41.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.72% in past 5-day. Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) showed a performance of -12.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.79 million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sphere 3D Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.35% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 262.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.7 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 61.34% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.34% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.43% institutions for Sphere 3D Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Group One Trading, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ANY for having 14017.0 shares of worth $27192.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Horan Securities, Inc., which was holding about 4413.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8561.0.

On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11950.0 shares of worth $29277.0 or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9509.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23297.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.