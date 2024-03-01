Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) At $15.50: What To Do?

In last trading session, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.50 trading at -$1.28 or -7.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.12B. That closing price of SRRK’s stock is at a discount of -36.58% from its 52-week high price of $21.17 and is indicating a premium of 64.13% from its 52-week low price of $5.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 887.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.63%, in the last five days SRRK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $15.50 price level, adding 11.98% to its value on the day. Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of -17.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.83% in past 5-day. Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) showed a performance of 7.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.38 million shares which calculate 21.7 days to cover the short interests.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Scholar Rock Holding Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 154.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.27% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.50% in the current quarter and calculating 2.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.91% during past 5 years.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 115.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 115.30% institutions for Scholar Rock Holding Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at SRRK for having 9.06 million shares of worth $68.31 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.17 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.29 million shares of worth $24.84 million or 5.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $13.53 million in the company or a holder of 3.19% of company’s stock.