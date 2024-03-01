QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.27?

In last trading session, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) saw 5.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.27 trading at $0.04 or 0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.07B. That closing price of QS’s stock is at a discount of -121.05% from its 52-week high price of $13.86 and is indicating a premium of 20.41% from its 52-week low price of $4.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days QS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $6.27 price level, adding 4.86% to its value on the day. QuantumScape Corp’s shares saw a change of -9.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.97% in past 5-day. QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) showed a performance of -10.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57.54 million shares which calculate 7.34 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that QuantumScape Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.38% while that of industry is 13.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.65% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.93% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 24 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.58% institutions for QuantumScape Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at QS for having 23.55 million shares of worth $188.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 14.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $118.21 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.96 million shares of worth $63.62 million or 1.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $50.11 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.