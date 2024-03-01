Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.94?

In recent trading session, Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at -$0.02 or -2.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.85M. That most recent trading price of OMH’s stock is at a discount of -5963.83% from its 52-week high price of $57.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.04%, in the last five days OMH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, adding 12.96% to its value on the day. Ohmyhome Ltd’s shares saw a change of -38.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.42% in past 5-day. Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) showed a performance of -1.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.61 million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.