Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.94?

In recent trading session, Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at -$0.02 or -2.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.85M. That most recent trading price of OMH’s stock is at a discount of -5963.83% from its 52-week high price of $57.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.04%, in the last five days OMH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, adding 12.96% to its value on the day. Ohmyhome Ltd’s shares saw a change of -38.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.42% in past 5-day. Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) showed a performance of -1.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.61 million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.
Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Ohmyhome Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -71.43% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
OMH Dividends
Ohmyhome Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 50.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.52% institutions for Ohmyhome Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at OMH for having 95300.0 shares of worth $92441.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Xtx Topco Ltd, which was holding about 11869.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11512.0.