Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) At $2.48: What To Do?

In last trading session, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.48 trading at $0.15 or 6.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $829.24M. That closing price of NG’s stock is at a discount of -169.35% from its 52-week high price of $6.68 and is indicating a premium of 10.48% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.44%, in the last five days NG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $2.48 price level, adding 1.2% to its value on the day. Novagold Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.64% in past 5-day. Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) showed a performance of -6.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.49 million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.