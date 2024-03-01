NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) At $0.24: What To Do?

In last trading session, NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.02 or 8.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.36M. That closing price of MI’s stock is at a discount of -266.67% from its 52-week high price of $0.88 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 343.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.55%, in the last five days MI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. NFT Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 28.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.18% in past 5-day. NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) showed a performance of 29.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79500.0 shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.