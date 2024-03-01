NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.28?

In last trading session, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.28 trading at $0.31 or 7.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $471.48M. That closing price of NN’s stock is at a discount of -41.82% from its 52-week high price of $6.07 and is indicating a premium of 62.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 750.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.81%, in the last five days NN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $4.28 price level, adding 1.38% to its value on the day. NextNav Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.13% in past 5-day. NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) showed a performance of 2.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.23 million shares which calculate 10.76 days to cover the short interests.