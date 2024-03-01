Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $7.59?

In recent trading session, Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.59 trading at $0.09 or 1.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.14B. That most recent trading price of NWL’s stock is at a discount of -92.36% from its 52-week high price of $14.60 and is indicating a premium of 14.49% from its 52-week low price of $6.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.20%, in the last five days NWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $7.59 price level, adding 0.26% to its value on the day. Newell Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.69% in past 5-day. Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) showed a performance of -8.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.51 million shares which calculate 3.69 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Newell Brands Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.32% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.59% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.76%.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.26% institutions for Newell Brands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management Llc is the top institutional holder at NWL for having 52.42 million shares of worth $456.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 44.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $383.5 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25.73 million shares of worth $232.33 million or 6.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.87 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $132.43 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.