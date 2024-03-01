MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) At $48.24: What To Do?

In last trading session, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.24 trading at -$8.57 or -15.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.89B. That closing price of MLTX’s stock is at a discount of -34.7% from its 52-week high price of $64.98 and is indicating a premium of 63.06% from its 52-week low price of $17.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 488.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.09%, in the last five days MLTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $48.24 price level, adding 16.18% to its value on the day. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s shares saw a change of -20.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.60% in past 5-day. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) showed a performance of -14.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.61 million shares which calculate 19.68 days to cover the short interests.